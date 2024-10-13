Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: China plays it cool, Former Scottish leader dies, Sudanese military kills civilians, Ukraine raids bars for holdouts

0: As of Sunday, China had announced no military drills around Taiwan in response to President William Lai’s National Day speech on Oct. 10, though Taiwan did report a Chinese carrier group sailing south of the island. But Beijing did threaten to impose further economic sanctions on the island it considers a breakaway province.

69: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmonddied at age 69 on Saturday, shortly after giving a speech in North Macedonia. Salmond, who is believe to have succumbed to a massive heart attack, was a heavyweight in Edinburgh for three decades, having led the Scottish National Party to become a dominant force and pressed for independence after the reestablishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

23: At least 23 Sudanese civilians died this weekend after armed forces struck a market in the capital Khartoum, where it recently launched an offensive to dislodge the rebel Rapid Support Forces. More than 25 million people — half of Sudan’s population — are in severe need of food and medicine as the ongoing civil war has no end in sight.

25-60: Ukrainian authorities have reportedly begun raiding bars and concert venues looking for men aged 25-60 who have not complied with conscription laws. Ukraine is facing a severe manpower shortage and is intensifying efforts to find and induct able-bodied soldiers to hold the line against Russia’s superior manpower reserves.
