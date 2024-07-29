Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Traversing the Seine, Heroics amid wildfires, Kim’s ‘miraculous’ rescue, Harris reenergizes Dem campaign

A boat with a French flag sails by on the Seine river in Paris, where concerns about the water quality have forced the cancellation of triathlon swim training session for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Monday 29 July 2024 in Paris, France.

A boat with a French flag sails by on the Seine river in Paris, where concerns about the water quality have forced the cancellation of triathlon swim training session for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Monday 29 July 2024 in Paris, France.

BELGA via Reuters Connect

18 million: As questions arise over the River Seine’s cleanliness and its impact on the Olympics, the river remains important for other reasons. In 2023,18 million tons of goods were carried on the river, but that’s less than one-third the amount that traveled on it before World War II.

1.5: In California, wildfires have burned an area larger than the size of Los Angeles – and the blazes are only 12% contained, according to local officials. But there is some positive news: A first responder ran1.5 miles through an area ravaged by wildfires to rescue two dogs and their litter of puppies. There are pictures!

5,000: He saved puppies??Hold my beer,” says North Korea’s Supreme Leader. DPRK state media reports thatKim Jong Un has “personally guided” the “miraculous” military rescue of 5,000 people trapped by flood waters following torrential rains over the weekend. That guy really is amazing.

81: A couple of new polls suggest that soon-to-be Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has erased the enthusiasm advantage that GOP nominee Donald Trump held over President Joe Biden. The Wall Street Journal reports that just 37% of Dems were excited to vote for Biden while 81% say the same for Harris this week. (Trump is at 85% of GOP voters.) An ABC Ipsos poll finds that 88% of Dems are enthusiastic about Harris vs. 82% of Republicans who are enthusiastic about voting for Trump.
franceolympicsparis2024 gamesseinerivercleanlinesscaliforniawildfirepuppiesnorth koreadonald trumpjoe bidenkamala harrishard numbers

Today In 60 Seconds

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

RNC shows how Trump has transformed GOP

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest