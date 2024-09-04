We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Ukraine’s cabinet shakeup comes at precarious moment
Ukraine had an eventful and tragic Wednesday. Seven people were killed as Russia carried out an attack on the western city of Lviv, which is far from the front lines, in a grim reminder that nowhere in Ukraine is safe as the war continues. Four of those killed were from the same family, including a mother and her three daughters. The father survived the attack but is reportedly in critical condition.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebaresigned as part of an expected cabinet reshuffle, with four other ministers submitting resignations the day before.
Kuleba has been among the most vocal and prominent figures in the Ukrainian government since Russia invaded in 2022. As Ukraine’s top diplomat, he represented Kyiv on the world stage and helped garner international support for his country in the face of the Russian onslaught.
What’s with the shakeup? These cabinet changes come at a precarious moment in the war, with Ukrainian forces taking the fight inside Russia even as Kyiv continues to face difficult circumstances on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, boasts of advances in the region.
But the shakeup doesn’t appear to signal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to take the country or its approach to the war with Russia in a drastically different direction. Instead, this is seemingly about Kyiv projecting a different, fresher image as the war drags on. Zelensky on Wednesday said the Ukrainian government needed “new energy, and that includes in diplomacy.”
The next foreign minister will probably join Zelensky for a trip to the US for the UN General Assembly in late September. Though no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that Kuleba’s deputy, Andrii Sybiha, is set to replace him.