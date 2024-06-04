We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Why is the Gaza cease-fire proposal in limbo?
President Joe Biden in a Time interview said people have “every reason” to believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing the war in Gaza to stay in power – one of the clearest signs yet he’s fed up with his Israeli counterpart.
Biden also said he was “uncertain” whether Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza. “But one thing is certain,” he added. “The people in Gaza, the Palestinians have suffered greatly, for lack of food, water, medicine, etc. And a lot of innocent people have been killed.”
Meanwhile, the world is waiting for the next steps on Biden’s proposed phased cease-fire for the region that could pave a path toward a permanent truce. Though the White House maintains this was an Israeli plan, Netanyahu has sent mixed signals on the proposal, neither rejecting nor endorsing it. Why? Because the far-right flank of his flimsy coalition has promised to bring down the Israeli government if the proposal moves forward.
Hamas, for its part, says it views the proposal “positively” but also hasn’t fully accepted it. And Hamas leader Yahya Sinwarreportedly told mediators he’s not in a hurry to end the war because it’s hurting Israel’s image and boosting the Palestinian national cause.
But with more Israeli hostages being reported dead, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly dire, both sides could face rising pressure to accept the deal. As they mull it over, a contentious march is planned on Wednesday for Jerusalem Day, which commemorates Israel capturing east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War. Left-leaning groups in Israel are condemning the annual march as a “symbol of violence and occupation,” and Netanyahu is expected to call a special cabinet meeting. We’ll be watching for any proclamations about the proposed cease-fire from either side.