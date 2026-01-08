Yemeni separatist leader flees, exacerbating UAE-Saudi Arabia tensions

Yesterday, we reported that Yemen’s civil war is exposing tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The bad blood looks set to get worse, after the UAE – according to the Saudis – helped the separatist Southern Transitional Council leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi flee to Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia, before taking him to Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces reportedly regained ground in Aden, the war-time capital of Yemen. The transfer of al-Zubaidi comes after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government recommended charges of high treason against him. Separately, the use of Somaliland for al-Zubaidi’s escape also suggests that a new alliance is budding between the UAE, Yemeni separatists, Somaliland, and Israel , underscoring how Yemen’s civil war is reshaping regional politics.

Minnesota’s Walz threatens to mobilize National Guard after ICE shooting

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who had appeared to be driving away in Minneapolis yesterday. The shooting was caught on camera. In response, Trump said, “I want to see nobody get shot,” but suggested that Good, who had been protesting ICE actions, tried to run over the officer, though the footage suggested otherwise. Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, issued an order to ready the state’s National Guard, a move that theoretically could put it at odds with ICE, which has worked with the National Guard elsewhere. Whether this would lead to a direct confrontation between two armed forces is unclear, in part because Trump could federalize the National Guard under certain circumstances.

Trump to meet with Colombia’s Gustavo Petro