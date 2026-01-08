Skip to content
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), in Aden, Yemen, on February 26, 2025.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), heads a meeting in Aden, Yemen, on February 26, 2025.

Southern Transitional Council/Handout via REUTERS
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
January 08, 2026

Yemeni separatist leader flees, exacerbating UAE-Saudi Arabia tensions

Yesterday, we reported that Yemen’s civil war is exposing tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The bad blood looks set to get worse, after the UAE – according to the Saudis – helped the separatist Southern Transitional Council leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi flee to Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia, before taking him to Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces reportedly regained ground in Aden, the war-time capital of Yemen. The transfer of al-Zubaidi comes after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government recommended charges of high treason against him. Separately, the use of Somaliland for al-Zubaidi’s escape also suggests that a new alliance is budding between the UAE, Yemeni separatists, Somaliland, and Israel, underscoring how Yemen’s civil war is reshaping regional politics.

Minnesota’s Walz threatens to mobilize National Guard after ICE shooting

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who had appeared to be driving away in Minneapolis yesterday. The shooting was caught on camera. In response, Trump said, “I want to see nobody get shot,” but suggested that Good, who had been protesting ICE actions, tried to run over the officer, though the footage suggested otherwise. Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, issued an order to ready the state’s National Guard, a move that theoretically could put it at odds with ICE, which has worked with the National Guard elsewhere. Whether this would lead to a direct confrontation between two armed forces is unclear, in part because Trump could federalize the National Guard under certain circumstances.

Trump to meet with Colombia’s Gustavo Petro

Sometimes you just gotta talk it out. Just days after US President Donald Trump accused Colombia’s leftwing president of selling cocaine and threatened to give him the Nicolás Maduro treatment, a phone call on Wednesday defused things. Petro and Trump – populists from opposite ends of the spectrum – have clashed over an array of issues, but a meeting in Washington is now in the works (note: the US will need first to restore Petro’s visa, which it cancelled last year after he attended a pro-Palestine rally in New York and called on US troops to disobey Trump). Colombia is one of Washington’s closest allies, receiving billions in aid as part of the “war on drugs.” But coca production there is still at record levels – driven by soaring demand in Europe and the US, and the Colombian government’s inability to eradicate coca crops, give farmers better options, and quash the cartels.

