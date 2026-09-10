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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11

Video

GZERO Media videos bring you the latest news and analysis about global news and geopolitics, including our television program "GZERO World with Ian Bremmer" and political satire series "Puppet Regime."

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What America got right–and wrong–in the post-9/11 eraplay icon

What America got right–and wrong–in the post-9/11 era

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american historyamerican politicschinadefense secretaryiraqlessons learnedmark espernational securitypost911 eraterror attacksus foreign policywar on terrorwars in afghanistanseptember 11

9/11 was a dividing line in American history. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighs in on what the country learned (or failed to learn) from the post-9/11 era.

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american historyamerican politicschinadefense secretaryiraqlessons learnedmark espernational securitypost911 eraterror attacksus foreign policywar on terrorwars in afghanistanseptember 11

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The lasting impact of 9/11 on US leadership

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A man is seen holding up a placard against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he takes part in a protest in solidarity with ceuta people, coinciding with Ceuta city day. The mass crossing of migrants into the city of Ceuta from Morocco has prompted several Spanish cities to call rallies and demonstrations in support of Ceuta and national sovereignty, as well as against the Spanish government's management.

Spain says Morocco knew about crossing into Ceuta, Trump makes promises to voters if GOP wins midterms, Zelensky looks to Canada to fill funding gap

Terrorism fades as Americans’ top concern

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Palestinian youth look at a new Israeli settlement from the Palestinian village of Duma, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

UK and others ban imports from Israeli settlements, Saudis and Houthis on the brink of war, Another African country cracks down on foreigners

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The cascading consequences of 9/11 for America and the Middle East

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Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party hold placards as they attend AfD top candidate Ulrich Siegmund's campaign event ahead of the upcoming Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, Germany.

AfD’s big win sends shockwaves around Germany, Australia wants to give social media users an algorithm opt-out, Milei tests Falklands recognition by suing oil company

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Alternative for Germany (AfD) top candidate Ulrich Siegmund speaks on stage as he campaigns ahead of the upcoming Saxony-Anhalt state elections, in Magdeburg, Germany.

Far-right AfD poised to win big state election in Germany, Nigel Farage engulfed in new scandal, Pentagon says location data was used to attack US troops

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International students sour on the US

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Thousands of people gather at the Palacio de Cibeles, seat of the Madrid City Council, in Madrid, Spain during demonstrations held outside city halls in autonomous communities across Spain in protest of the mass entry of migrants at the Ceuta border.

Thousands rally against immigration in Spain, Mexico’s homicide rate falls, Xi pushes for new security framework in Middle East

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A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Germany accuses Russia of planning drone attack, New UK PM lays out his plan, US and Iran return to fighting but remain in a deadlock

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An electronic board displays that the secondary market yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds has risen to 3.000 percent, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

Bond investors continue sell off, Israel looks to LatAm for new friends, Brazilian presidential candidates push for data centers

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The US stakes its claim on Venezuelan oil fields, Greece inks a massive weapons deal with Israel, Russia comes to Niger’s rescue

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People hold a sign that reads "No" during a rally of the "No to EU" campaign ahead of a referendum on whether Iceland should resume accession negotiations with the European Union, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Iceland votes on restarting EU talks, Ebola vaccinations begin in DRC, US wants a huge stake in Venezuelan oil fields

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Devastation in Nepal and China after flash flood, Tanzania’s political infighting tests its political stability, French presidential candidates face off in first debate

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Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria February 5, 2017.

Kurdish SDF and new Syrian government find common ground, Gangs in Haiti push into new territory, Colombia’s new president cracks down on immigration

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Election officials display a ballot paper while sorting and counting votes after polls close at a polling station during Zambia's general elections.

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U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting.

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Quick Take
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