Latest Stories

Has the US-led world order ended?play icon

Has the US-led world order ended?

At Davos, Ian Bremmer says the most important speech at this year’s World Economic Forum wasn’t President Trump’s, it was Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring “a rupture” in the US-led world order.
​Greenland surrounded by military ships, patrols, and the Greenland, Danish, and NATO flags.

The Greenland crisis will test whether Europe can stand up to Trump

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

​Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026.

What We’re Watching: Davos speeches show strain US-Canada relationship, EU Mercosur deal delayed again, Friendly fire in Ethiopia

Demonstrators including Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers protest against plans to open new Chinese mega-embassy, in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Hard Numbers: UK greenlights Chinese mega embassy, Australia advances gun control law after Bondi Beach massacre, Iran unleashes post-protest crackdown, Costa Rica’s right-wingers set to remain in power

​Switzerland's Federal President Guy Parmelin speaks with US President Donald Trump prior to a bilateral meeting in Congress Centre on the sideline of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Will Trump ever be satisfied?

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 21, 2026

BofA awards $1 billion in stock to non-executive employees

Watch our Global Stage live premiere from Davos

Person picking up packets of Hello I'm Ugly dried fruits at a store

Walmart’s commitment to US-made products

A tryptych on employees at Microsoft

Building community-first AI infrastructure

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

​People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026.

What We’re Watching: Trump-Europe feud over Greenland heats up, Syria’s Kurds make deal with government, Guatemala in state of emergency

​U.S. President Donald Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

Hard Numbers: The first year of Trump 2.0

A new chapter for Davos: Dialogue, AI, and Global Resilience

Quick Take

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

A photo of President Donald Trump standing at a podium with the GZERO World Podcast logo superimposed on top.

Trump's second term–one year in, with Stephen Walt

Ian Explains

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan

​Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

Hard Numbers: South Korea’s ex-leader sentenced, Ugandan opposition supporters killed after election, Canada and China trade cars for canola, Brazil’s Bolsonaro can cut his sentence with a book

​Russian President Vladimir Putin during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on December 22, 2022.

The strange silence of Vladimir Putin

​Tractors drive on the N-403 towards Zafra during a rally on 16 January 2026 in Badajoz, Extremadura (Spain).

What We’re Watching: The US is upset about a trade deal, Sudan food stocks run low, Denmark puts boots on the ice

You vs the News collage

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - January 16, 2026

​Members of law enforcement gather, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 15, 2026.

A tale of two protests

​Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

What We’re Watching: Machado vs. Rodríguez envoy in DC, Second phase of Gaza ceasefire begins, UK’s Conservatives in freefall

A teenager poses holding a mobile phone as a law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia takes effect, in Sydney, Australia, on December 10, 2025.

Hard Numbers: Australia tries to enforce social media ban, Japan’s opposition unites, Millions dodge Ukrainian draft, & More

GZERO Europe

Will Iran’s protests bring down the regime?

Digital code on blockchain

Crypto goes steady

​Wreckage at the site where a train was derailed when a construction crane fell onto its carriages in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on January 14, 2026.

Hard Numbers: Construction crane kills dozens in Thailand, Hungary’s Orbán in more trouble, China posts record trade surplus, French farmers protest trade deal

​A shop owner David Rogilds holds a shirt that he sells in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026.

What We’re Watching: Greenlanders & Danes comes to DC, Somalia cuts ties with the UAE, Japan is heading for an election

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 14, 2026

​Supporters of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, attend his final rally ahead of the general election in Kampala, Uganda, January 13, 2026.

Uganda’s “new breed” of leadership gets old

“We can’t take any chances”: Sen. Gallego moves to block Greenland takeover

ask ian

Person picking up packets of Hello I'm Ugly dried fruits at a store

Walmart’s commitment to US-made products

​People hold flafs and light up their phones outside the U.S. consulate during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Milan, Italy, January 13, 2026.

What We’re Watching: Trump threatens China truce over Iran, Cuba’s crippling economy faces more headwinds, Canada’s Carney seeks détente in Beijing

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 2, 2026.​

Venezuela owes China money. Will Beijing see it?

​NTB/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

Hard Numbers: A power play in the Arctic, Nigeria-UAE pen trade deal, US used civilian-appearing plane in first boat strike, Former NYC mayor nets crypto windfall

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"

US response to Iran protests

Christmas tree made of the uniforms of electricity grid workers.

Dispatch from Kyiv, nearly four years into war

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., USA, on July 24, 2025.

What We’re Watching: Trump’s DOJ probes Fed’s Powell, Iran cracks down on protestors, Japan’s PM consider snap election

Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, arrives for a party list registration event ahead of the upcoming election, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 28, 2025.

Hard Numbers: Thai’s progressive opposition leads polls, Trump Org’s Saudi investments reach newmilestone, Gambian court considers overturning FGM ban, Netanyahu seeks to taper off US military aid

Economic Trends Shaping 2026: Trade, AI, Small Business

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

Venezuelan crowd

Venezuela after Maduro with Sen. Gallego and Frank Fukuyama

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed

What We’re Watching: The kings of soccer make a trade deal, Venezuela’s Machado to meet Trump, Moscow sends message to Europe

​Sudanese brothers, refugees from el-Fasher, wash clothes at sunset outside the Tine transit camp in eastern Chad, on November 22, 2025.

Hard Numbers: Sudan’s brutal civil war reaches another dark milestone, US economy adds few jobs, Wildfires spread in Australia, Venezuela releases political prisoners

​Protesters gather as vehicles burn in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab from a social media video released on January 9, 2026.

Rising protests test Iran’s regime

You vs the News collage

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - January 9, 2026

It's a very bad situation for China's economy, says Cliff Kupchan

Top Risks 2026 | GZERO World with ian bremmer the podcast

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealed

​Passengers enter a shared taxi in Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 8, 2026.

Hard Numbers: Russia leaves more Ukrainians powerless, China arrests Christians, Trump seeks even cheaper oil, US trade deficit narrows

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), in Aden, Yemen, on February 26, 2025.

What We’re Watching: Yemeni separatist leader flees to Abu Dhabi, ICE killing prompts potential showdown, Trump and Colombia’s Petro play nice

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, on December 19, 2025.​

Post-Bolsonaro, who will lead Brazil’s right?

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline

China is the first "electrostate" in the history of the world

​Donald Trump as a giant hitting Venezuela with a stick.

America built the global order. Now it's tearing it down.

Surgery’s robotic shift

Why Europe’s support for Ukraine could become harder to sustain

Putin calls Trump about Venezuela invasion

​Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the lower house of Parliament, ahead of a European Union leaders' summit, in Rome, Italy, December 17, 2025.

Hard Numbers: Italy considers another electoral change, Iran offers cash to beleaguered citizens, Missed safety checks in Switzerland, Pentagon reviews role of female soldiers

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 7, 2026

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks with China's President Xi Jinping.

What We’re Watching: China’s claim to Venezuelan oil, UK and France willing to commit troops to Ukraine, Israel and Syria revive talks

​Supporters of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council during a rally in Aden, Yemen, on December 30, 2025.

Rising UAE-Saudi Arabia tensions laid bare in Yemen

Image of a picnic table with Dijon mustard, chips, salad, hotdog, and corn

Walmart's $350 billion commitment to American jobs

Venezuela’s new leadership?

Ed Policy and Brad Smith seated at a table with microphones

Tools and Weapons – In Conversation with Ed Policy

Trump’s “Eff around and find out” world

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, in green, walks out of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 5, 2026.

Dealing with Delcy: Regime change without changing the regime

US President Donald Trump speaking to his supporters at a rally in Washington, D.C., USA, on January 6, 2021, just hours before an attack on the Capitol took place.

Hard Numbers: Fifth anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Maduro arrest nets one gambler huge sum, Indian imports of Russian oil set to drop further, Netflix enters geopolitical dispute

​Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on January 6, 2026.

What We’re Watching: Europe meets over Ukrainian security guarantees, Central African Republic reelects old leader, Israeli foreign minister visits Somaliland

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealed

Where things stand with Venezuela: Washington makes its demands

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025.​

What We’re Watching: Iran’s protests won’t end, Starmer eyes closer EU relations, South Korea’s Lee visits Beijing

​Firefighters and rescuers mourn next a makeshift memorial outside the "Le Constellation" bar in southwestern Switzerland, on January 4, 2026.

Hard Numbers: Police identify victims of Swiss ski resort fire, Botswana puts citizenship up for sale, Violence rocks Nigeria again, & More

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.

Venezuela after Maduro: the key questions now.

Venezuelans living in Colombia hold flags as they gather at Plaza de Bolivar to celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struckVenezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Bogota, Colombia, January 3, 2026.

Hard numbers: Venezuela edition

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025.

What We’re Watching: Protests in Iran, Saudi-UAE feud escalates in Yemen, Peruvian shamans deliver their top risks

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

Hard Numbers: Zelensky wants longer security guarantee, Foreign stocks outperform Wall Street, Israel recognizes Somaliland, Nepal scraps waste scheme, Bukele ready for another decade

​The Guinea-flagged oil tanker MT Bandra, which is under sanctions, at El Palito terminal, near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, on December 29, 2025.

Geopolitical uncertainty? Oil markets no longer care

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago

GZERO Series

