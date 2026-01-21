Latest Stories

VIDEOSGZERO World with Ian BremmerQuick TakePUPPET REGIMEIan ExplainsGZERO ReportsAsk IanGlobal Stage
US & Canada
At Davos, Ian Bremmer says the most important speech at this year’s World Economic Forum wasn’t President Trump’s, it was Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring “a rupture” in the US-led world order.
Trump’s remarks did little to rebuild trust with allies, whom Ian says have reached “the final straw.” While Trump ruled out using force against Greenland, the deeper issue is that US allies no longer believe US is a reliable leader.
“What does it mean when allies can no longer trust the US?” Ian asks. The answer: a leadership vacuum, more uncertainty, and more room for bad actors but also more multilateralism without America at the center.
