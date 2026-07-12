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Global Stage AI for Good Summit WATCH RECORDING

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GZERO Media videos bring you the latest news and analysis about global news and geopolitics, including our television program "GZERO World with Ian Bremmer" and political satire series "Puppet Regime."

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What's next for the Iranian people? play icon

What's next for the Iranian people?

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digital blackouts economic hardship fear ian bremmer internet restrictions iran correspondent iranian people irans government new york times ordinary iranians political repression population disappointment protest movement repression tehran triumphalism uncertain future war aftermath yeganeh torbati iran war

Yeganeh Torbati takes us inside the lives of ordinary Iranians after the war, where fear, repression, and economic hardship are shaping an uncertain future.

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digital blackouts economic hardship fear ian bremmer internet restrictions iran correspondent iranian people irans government new york times ordinary iranians political repression population disappointment protest movement repression tehran triumphalism uncertain future war aftermath yeganeh torbati iran war

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The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

​US Vice President JD Vance at Emmen Military Air Base, Emmen, Switzerland, on June 22, 2026.

Can JD Vance reach the promised land?

​People watch as a Long March 10B carrier rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, in Hainan province, China, on July 10, 2026.

China ups the ante in the space race, Bangladesh’s exiled ex-leader eyes return, Wildfires ravage southern Spain

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Zohran over Bibi?

Zohran over Bibi?

You vs. the News collage

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Can AI help solve global crises? Live from the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Can AI help solve global crises? Live from the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Ebola death toll tops 600

Ebola death toll tops 600

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO leaders summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026.​

Trump grants Ukraine Patriots license, US-Iran ceasefire stumbles, Australia to fuel India’s nuclear energy ambitions

​Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte arrives before the start of her impeachment trial

Philippines impeachment trial deepens a dynasty war

The day after announcing her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, Marine Le Pen visits La Fleche, in the Sarthe department, on July 8, 2026.​

Europe’s most consequential vote since Brexit starts now

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

What’s Good Wednesday: July 8, 2026

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2016.

Russia set for Olympics return, Hamas dissolves its government in Gaza, Estonia’s drug problem persists despite defeating fentanyl

Tour de Heat

Tour de Heat

How do Iranians feel about their future?

How do Iranians feel about their future?

Player saving a goal as the other player kicks the ball while playing soccer

The power of sports

As development funding shrinks, can AI fill the gap?

As development funding shrinks, can AI fill the gap?

Live Premiere | Global Stage: : Live from the AI for Good Summit | Thursday, July 9 | 11 am ET5 pm CEST | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch today's Global Stage live premiere from the AI for Good Summit

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Empowering associates with comprehensive benefits

NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty

NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty

​A woman votes on Election Day, in Arden, North Carolina, on November 5, 2024.

The Gen Z gender divide

Out of Le Pen-alty box

Out of Le Pen-alty box

​US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026.

Side deals at the NATO summit, Farage resigns and re-runs, Indonesia’s Prabowo takes on the country’s oligarchs

Empowering local communities using AI

Empowering local communities using AI

Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

The new smoke-free craze

The new smoke-free craze

US President Donald Trump holds a red penalty card that was presented to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., USA, on August 28, 2018.

FIFA rescinds US suspension after Trump call, Ali Khamenei’s funeral has a notable absentee, French court to rule on Le Pen’s eligibility

Africa’s fountain of youth

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America's 250th birthday

America's 250th birthday

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America at 250: Patriotism, Trump, and America's future, with Bill Maher

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

People vote in the legislative elections in Algiers, Algeria, on July 2, 2026.

In Algeria’s parliamentary elections, silence might be the loudest message

​Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18, 2026.

Moscow is desperate for fuel, Bolsonaro Jr. seeks boost among female voters, Germany’s Merz goes for broke on the economy

Over a million migrants seek legal status in Spain

Over a million migrants seek legal status in Spain

The USA at 250: Trump revisits early American history

The USA at 250: Trump revisits early American history

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9

Trump’s most disruptive days on the world stage are behind him

Trump’s most disruptive days on the world stage are behind him

Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think

Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think

What’s Good Wednesday: Great American works

Ebola’s economic side effects

Ebola’s economic side effects

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.​

Albania’s flamingo protests spiral, India ramps up deportations into Bangladesh, Oman and Iran plan for Hormuz tolls

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism

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Preserving presidential history for America’s 250th

US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI

US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI

The EU steels itself for tariffs

The EU steels itself for tariffs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27, 2026.​

Serbia’s president wants to be PM, Senegal’s power struggle gets constitutional, Venezuela’s Rodríguez blocks Machado from entering country

America, 250 years under construction

America, 250 years under construction

Graphic Truth: Where press freedom falls, impunity rises (infographic). Top 10 contributors to impunity arund the world between 2020 and 2025 according to the Atlas of Impunity

Where press freedom falls, impunity rises

Mom hugging her son

Empowering associates with comprehensive benefits

An AI generated image showing scaffolding with wires and coins on it

Five disruptions, one infrastructure

Is Trump the biggest global risk?

Is Trump the biggest global risk?

Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes

Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes

The changing face of America

The changing face of America

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo at the National Palace in Mexico City, on June 25, 2026.

Sheinbaum’s political headache worsens, Unrest in Lebanon over latest ceasefire deal, Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions flare up, SCOTUS rulings due

​Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, on May 8, 2026.

Belarus’s leader is stuck between Kyiv and the Kremlin

​People search for casualties under the rubble of a collapsed building in Caracas following earthquakes in Venezuela, on June 25, 2026.

Earthquake tragedy tests Delcy’s leadership, A strange Pride fixture at the World Cup, Iran strikes a ship in the Strait

Mass layoffs inbound at Volkswagen

Mass layoffs inbound at Volkswagen

You vs. the News collage

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - June 26, 2026

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?

Trump and Xi consult AI

Trump and Xi consult AI

A building damaged by earthquakes that hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25, 2026.

Deadly earthquakes rock Venezuela, Iraq reportedly threatens OPEC-xit, Anthropic claims Chinese firm is stealing from its model

The next El Niño could be the strongest yet

The next El Niño could be the strongest yet

Record temperatures roil France

Record temperatures roil France

Photograph of a scenic landscape with mountains in the background

Preserving presidential history for America’s 250th

​Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, China, on September 3, 2025.

How the world learned to stop worrying and love North Korea’s bombs

​Giorgia Meloni in Siracusa, Italy, on September 21, 2024.

Italy’s Meloni considers early election, Venezuela’s debt is much larger than first thought, EU talks to the Taliban

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

Sexual violence in Sudan war

Sexual violence in Sudan war

What’s Good Wednesday: June 24, 2026

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

​Egyptian pounds, a gold bar and a necklace are seen during an interview with Mohamed Abdeen, an Egyptian jeweller, in Cairo, Egypt, on February 5, 2026.

Countries and smugglers go for gold, Denmark’s center-left leader backs EU deportation centers, Humans assist AI for its soccer goals

​Newly-elected Makerfield MP Andy Burnham arrives at Derby Gate by the Houses of Parliament, in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026.

After a decade of turmoil, can Burnham break the UK’s curse?

Ebola cases top 1,000

Ebola cases top 1,000

Mom hugging her son

Empowering associates with comprehensive benefits

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI

Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and China

Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and China

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands with his wife Victoria Starmer after announcing the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026.

UK’s Burnham waits in the wings as Starmer resigns, Colombia’s “El Tigre” set to win, US-Iran talks continue

WWII-related dispute rocks Ukraine-Poland relations

WWII-related dispute rocks Ukraine-Poland relations

AI becomes a top global concern

AI becomes a top global concern

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Scaling AI without scaling resource use

What Josh Shapiro wants the Democrats to learn from Pennsylvania

What Josh Shapiro wants the Democrats to learn from Pennsylvania

The false Thucydides trap?

The false Thucydides trap?

Governor Josh Shapiro at a rally

The future of the Democratic party, with Josh Shapiro

A frozen labor market in the US?

A frozen labor market in the US?

Has America failed in the Middle East? Josh Shapiro thinks so

Has America failed in the Middle East? Josh Shapiro thinks so

Is Russia the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?

Is Russia the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?

Peru's conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media in Lima, Peru, on June 11, 2026.

Peru’s Fujimori rocked the boat – can she settle it?

Canada shows another red card at the border

Canada shows another red card at the border

GZERO Series

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
The USA at 250: Trump revisits early American history

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

Quick Take

Quick Take
NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty

ask ian

ask ian
America's 250th birthday

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congress

The Debrief

The Debrief